Political uncertainty pushes US dollar to Rs228.37

The value of the US dollar against the Pakistan rupee rose by another Rs1.56 to Rs298.37 in the interbank market on Friday after peaking to Rs299 shortly before the Punjab Assembly was set to hold the runoff election to pick Punjab chief minister.

The US dollar closed at Rs228.37 or 0.68% higher, on Friday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

In the open bank market, the US dollar was trading at Rs231.

The rupee has been in a downward spiral since the July 17 byelections in Punjab. With the PTI, which bagged 15 of 20 seats, poised to form government in the province, the authority of the federal government has been jeopardized.

There are fears that political uncertainty in the country may affect foreign investment and inflows from friendly countries.