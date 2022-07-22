Punjab IGP, Chief Secretary bow out amid deepening crisis

Right before the Punjab chief minister run-off election, Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar and Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal bowed out, refusing to serve in the province.

The top administrative and police officers had been targeted by the PTI for allegedly siding with the PML-N government.

AD Khawaja, Faisal Shahkar and Inam Ghani are strong contenders for the post, SAMAA TV reported.

The appointment of the new IG is expected to be made today.

Notably, on multiple occasions in his public rallies, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan had warned the Punjab police officials of punitive action once they come into power in the wake of ‘atrocities’ on the peaceful protesters of PTI’s Azadi March.

And today, PTI-PML-Q has adequate numbers to form a new government in the province.

‘Don’t run away’

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has told the IGP to not ‘run away’ as he accused him of implementing ‘illegal orders’ of the Punjab government led by PML-N’s Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

He said that everyone saw the ‘market of consciences’ while adding that the politics of turncoats would be buried today forever.

Gill said that everyone was a witness to what has happened with the country in three months.