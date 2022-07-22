Franchises complete star-studded squads for KPL2022

All seven franchises have completed their 18-member squad featuring former Pakistan captains and others national stars for the upcoming Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season two.

Prominent names of Pakistan cricket including Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir, Ahmed Shahzad, Asad Shafique, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood and Mohammad Hafeez will be seen in from August 11 to 26 at the Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

All sides – Rawalakot Hawks, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Kotli Lions, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals, Jammu Janbaz and Overseas Warriors – finalized their teams consist of 18 players.