Rupee devaluation: IMF program to help settle US dollar rates

The rupee at Rs226.81 has lost around 10.7% of its value against the US dollar in the starting weeks of the Fiscal Year 2022-23.

As I highlighted in the Market Note on June 28, 2022, the fall in the rupee’s value was not just related to rumors of default due to low foreign currency reserves, but it has also weakened due to two additional factors:

Global strengthening of the US dollar

Annual weakness in the rupee

Since the start of FY23, the dollar has further strengthened against a basket of currencies.

The increase since June 30, 2021, to date, as measured by the dollar index spot is at 16.3%.

Assuming the rupee falls by a similar percentage to maintain its parity with the dollar, Great British Pounds and the Euro, and assuming the average FY21 rate of Rs160 as the base, the weakness of Rs26 is due to the strengthening of the dollar.

In addition to the above, the rupee loses approx 6% of its value due to reasons such as the inflation differential between Pakistan and the US.

Therefore an approximate value depreciation of Rs10 witnessed in FY22 could be attributable to this reason.

Starting at FY21, the average of Rs160 and adding the devaluation in the rupee due to the strengthening of the dollar of around Rs26 and adding the normal rupee devaluation of Rs10, we arrive at a rupee value of Rs196 (160+26+10) for a dollar.

The third component to be added to this is the discount that the market expects from the currency of a country that does not have reserves sufficient for three months of imports.

In my view, the differential of approximately Rs31 - between the Rs196 depreciated value and the current rate of US dollar (227-196) - represents this discount.

I expect the current uncertainty in currency value to settle with the approval of the IMF program by the end of August 2022.

My assumption range of US dollar for the end of FY23, earlier forecasted between Rs204 and Rs215, is thus slightly revised upwards by Rs7 due to further strengthening of the US dollar.

I now expect the rupee to close the year at between Rs211-Rs222.

A historical analysis of the Pakistan stock exchange performance over the past 19 years since 2004, shows that it does not perform in the year when the rupee weakens by more than 10% due to its high impact on the cost of the company’s profitability (exchange losses, high-interest rates etc).

The same is being indicated by the sharp sell-off in the market in the current week.

However, there is a fair chance that the market should stabilize and recover if the currency devaluation could be curtailed and the rupee maintained within the above range.

