Monsoon alert: Sindh government cancels leaves of LG staff, other departments

Sindh government has cancelled the leaves of the staff of health department, local government and agriculture departments from today to counter the impact of anticipated thunderstorms in the province.

The directives were issued in a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Sohail Rajput in Karachi on Friday.

All divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners have been directed not to leave offices without prior permission. While addressing the meeting, the CS asked officials concerned to ensure timely drainage of rainwater.

The meeting was told that around 300 millimeters of rain is expected in different areas of the province during the current monsoon spell.

Forecast

Rains will intensify in many areas of Sindh including Karachi, according to the forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz has said that Karachi may experience heavy rains from July 24 to July 26 which may result in urban flooding.