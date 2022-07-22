NCOC issues SOPs for Muharram congregations
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued guidelines for holding Majalis to curb the spread of coronavirus during Muharram, SAMAA TV reported.
The new directions come as the country lost another seven people to the pandemic virus and struggles with rising positivity ratio.
The NCOC has directed that Muharram congregations should be held in open spaces, not at homes or cramped places. The organizers should ensure the use of face masks and social distancing.
-
Masks, hand sanitizers and a facility to wash hands should be made available at entrances, it said.
-
It will be mandatory for Zakirs and participants of majalis to be vaccinated.
-
Children and people over 65 should attend majalis through video-link, the NCOC said.
-
Volunteers and scouts should be used to ensure the implementation of covid-19 SOPs.
-
Majalis should not be held for extended hours.
-
Floors should be cleaned with Chlorine before and after the majalis.
-
Food should preferably be distributed in disposable packs.