NCOC issues SOPs for Muharram congregations

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued guidelines for holding Majalis to curb the spread of coronavirus during Muharram, SAMAA TV reported.

The new directions come as the country lost another seven people to the pandemic virus and struggles with rising positivity ratio.

The NCOC has directed that Muharram congregations should be held in open spaces, not at homes or cramped places. The organizers should ensure the use of face masks and social distancing.