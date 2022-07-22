World Athletics Championships final: Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra to cross paths again

Pakistan star athlete Arshad Nadeem has reached the final of the men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States.

The ace javelin thrower from Pakistan will compete against 12 others including India’s Neeraj Chopra in the final.

He threw at a distance of 81.71 metres during his group B qualifying round to secure the spot in the final, which is set to take place on July 23.

The 25-year-old was placed in group B and threw the javelin second in a sequence. He threw the javelin at a distance of 76.15 metres on his first attempt and 74.38 metres on his second.

However, his best performance came in his third attempt, when he achieved 81.71m, keeping him among the top 12 to qualify for the final.

This was also his best throw of the season.