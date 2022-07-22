Meet Samina Baig – Pakistan’s ‘Iron Lady’

Mountaineer Samina Baig is not new to Pakistan's alpine fraternity. She came into the limelight after scaling the world’s tallest peak – Mount Everest.

Born on September 19, 1990, Samina hails from the Shimshal village of Gilgit-Baltistan. She is also the first Pakistani woman to summit K2 and all Seven Summits.

She was the first woman to climb the peak Chashkin Sar (above 6,000 meters) – now known as Samina Peak – in Pakistan in 2010.

Samina scaled Mount Equality (Koh-i-Brobar) in 2011.

An attempt at the seven-kilometer high Spantik Peak ended in failure for Baig, due to adverse weather conditions.

The Everest:

In 2013­, the mountaineer, who was trained by her brother – Mirza Ali Baig (the first Pakistani man to summit all seven highest peaks in seven continents), joined Indian twin girls – Tashi and Nungshi Malik – to climb Mount Everest. They perched national flags of India and Pakistan side-by-side atop the peak.

The historic expedition to the summit took 48 days, the team traversed the South Col pass in eight hours, with the mountaineers reaching their goal on the sixtieth anniversary of Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing's first successful conquest of Everest.

At the age of 23, she completed the seven summits adventure.

Mount McKinley and Mount Elbrus (3–24 July 2014)

With her brother, the two flew out to Russia, after summiting Mount McKinley on 3 July 2014 in Alaska. On 24 July 2014, Samina Baig stood at the top of Mt Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia, with her brother, holding the Pakistani flag high for a picture.

With this summit, the 23 years old climber completed the challenge of climbing seven of the highest mountains around the world, including Mount Everest which she conquered in 2013.

Carstensz Pyramid (March 2014)

In March, the duo reached the top of the 4,884 meters-high Carstensz Pyramid (Puncak Jaya), the highest peak in Indonesia.

Mount Kilimanjaro (February 2014)

Mirza Ali and Samina Baig reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro (5895m) in Tanzania in February 2014.

Mount Vinson (January 2014)

They successfully scaled the 4,892-meter Mount Vinson in the planet's southernmost continent around 1:00 am Pakistan standard time (PST) as part of a five-member team.

Aconcagua (December 2013):

In December 2013, they climbed Aconcagua in Argentina, the highest peak in South America.

K2 Summit (July 2022):

Baig and her Pakistani team of seven successfully summited the savage peak of K2 at 7:42 am PST today (Friday).

It is the world’s most dangerous and difficult summit. K2 is the world’s second highest peak, with a height of 8,611 metres above sea level.