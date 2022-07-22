Pakistan’s covid death toll rises to 30,462 with seven more casualties on Thursday

At least seven more deaths consequent to coronavirus infection were reported from across Pakistan during the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Thursday.

Hence, the number of total deaths from coronavirus rose to 30,462 across the country.

As many as 23,035 diagnostic tests were conducted during the last 24 hours which resulted in escalated 2.95% positivity ratio, compared to 2.81% and 2.78% registered during the past two days, respectively.

Data shared by the NIH also reveals that a total of 908 patients recovered from coronavirus during the same time period.

Currently, 10,004 known active cases of coronavirus exist in the country of which at least 170 patients are under observation in critical care.

At least 265 people recovered from the novel coronavirus within the past 24 hours while 166 are receiving critical care.

Covid-19 SOPs

• Getting tested in case of contact with an infected individual • Avoiding overcrowded places • Wearing masks in public spaces • Maintaining social distance while interacting in an office setting or during prayers • Using a hand sanitizer and soap often to steer clear of the virus • Finally and most importantly, getting vaccination or booster shots to ensure resistance against the virus