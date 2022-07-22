Next Punjab CM, Samina summits K2, Pakistani arrested in Rajasthan

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, July 22, 2022:

The stage is set for the election of the next chief executive of Punjab. The run-off elections are being held on the orders of the Supreme Court today.

Incumbent Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz is Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate for the slot while his challenger is Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz. He has the support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

The Punjab by-elections held on July 17, 2022, have completely changed the balance of power in the Punjab Assembly.

During Sunday’s by-polls, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had bagged a whopping 15 seats. The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was left stunned after it could only secure four seats in what was considered its core vote bank

On Wednesday, PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain tipped the scales in Punjab by announcing support for Pervaiz Elahi for the Punjab chief minister-slot.

His decision has almost dashed PML-N hopes of getting Hamza Shahbaz Sharif reelected as chief minister in the runoff election scheduled for Friday, July 22.

After PTI secured 15 of the 20 seats in the by-elections held on July 17, the PML-N and its allies were trying to persuade Shujaat to throw the support of 10 PML-Q MPAs behind Hamza Shahbaz. PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had held a meeting with Shujaat, who supports the PML-N-led federal government.

Although ten PML-Q lawmakers had supported Elahi in the past, there was thin hope that Shujaat being the party chief could ask them to vote in favor of Hamza, instead of Elahi, who has been nominated by the PTI as its candidate for the chief minister election.

Zardari meets Shujaat in last-ditch effort ahead of Punjab CM election

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari made a final attempt to persuade PML–Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to win his party’s support for Hamza Shahbaz in the Punjab chief minister runoff election set to be held on Friday.

After Zardari’s meeting with Shujaat on Tuesday, the latter announced support for PTI-PML-Q joint candidate Pervaiz Elahi, dampening PML-N hopes for Hamza’s reelection.

However, Zardari met Shujaat again in a last-ditch effort to secure PML-Q’s support for Hamza.

Samina Baig creates history at K2

Samina Baig has become the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit K2.

Baig, who hails from Shimshal village of Gilgit-Baltistan, and her Pakistani team of seven successfully summited the savage peak of K2 at 7:42 am today (Friday).

It is the world’s most dangerous and difficult summit. K2 is the world’s second highest peak, with a height of 8,611 metres above sea level.

Pakistani languishing in Indian custody

A resident of Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin, Muhammad Ashraf, confirmed that his son has been arrested by Rajastan police in India.

Speaking to a local media outlet on Thursday, Ashraf told the reporter that his son Muhammad Rizwan had left home on Eidul Azha and wasn’t heard of until the news of his arrest spread on social media.

His father, Ashraf, added that Rizwan had left the country last week on Thursday between 10-11pm. “He had also told his mother that he is going somewhere, but did not mention India.”

It is pertinent to mention that Rizwan was arrested by the Lahore police when he demolished the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.