Sports » Athletics

Samina Baig – first Pakistani women mountaineer to summit K2

She is the first Pakistani women to summit Mount Everest
Samaa Web Desk Jul 22, 2022
<p>Photo: File</p>

Samina Baig has become the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit K2.

Baig, who hails from Shimshal village of Gilgit-Baltistan, and her Pakistani team of seven successfully summited the savage peak of K2 at 7:42 am today (Friday).

It is the world's most dangerous and difficult summit. K2 is the world's second highest peak, with a height of 8,611 metres above sea level.

She was also the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world, in 2013.

Following Samina's successful summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated her on the achievement.

Winds on K2's peak can blow at more than 200 kilometres per hour (125 miles per hour) and temperatures drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit).

The team consists of mountaineers Samina Baig, Eid Muhammad, Bulbul Kari, Ahmed Baig, Rizwan Dad, Waqar Ali, Akber Hussain Sadpara.

At 7:40am Samina became the first woman to reach on top of K2, in less than three hours, Pakistan have another female climber atop K2. Naila Kiani reached the top of the world's second highest peak along with Sirbaz Khan and Sohail Sakhi.

Pakistan

K2

Samina Baig

K2 Summit

