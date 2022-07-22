Pakistani citizen hailing from Mandi Bahauddin languishing in Indian custody

A resident of Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin, Muhammad Ashraf, confirmed that his son has been arrested by Rajastan police in India.

Speaking to a local media outlet on Thursday, Ashraf informed the reporter that his son Muhammad Rizwan had left home on Eidul Azha and wasn’t heard of until the news of his arrest spread on social media.

His father, Ashraf, added that Rizwan had left the country last week on Thursday between 10-11pm. “He had also told his mother that he is going somewhere, but did not mention India.”

The Indian media had broadcasted the news of Rizwan, a 24-year-old Pakistani citizen’s arrest in Rajastan, a few days ago.

The Indian police had said some clothes, food and religious books were found in his possession.

Ashraf went on to say that his son has connections to a religious party as well.

It is pertinent to mention that Rizwan was arrested by the Lahore police when he demolished the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

He was later released on bail.