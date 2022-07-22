Pakistani caught crossing into India to ‘murder’ Nupur Sharma

A Pakistani who was detained by the Indian Border Security Force from Sriganganagar area of Rajasthan last week after he crossed into India has been identified as Muhammad Rizwan – a resident of Punjab’s Mandi Bahauddin.

Speaking to a local media outlet on Thursday, Rizwan’s father Muhammad Ashraf informed the reporter that his son had left home on Eidul Azha and wasn’t heard of until the news of his arrest spread on social media.

Rizwan had left the country last week on Thursday between 10-11pm, Ashraf said. “He had also told his mother that he is going somewhere, but did not mention India.”

The Indian media had reported the arrest of Rizwan a few days ago.

The Indian police had claimed that said two knives, a map, some clothes, food and religious books were found in his possession.

Quoting Sriganganagar Superintendent Police, Indian media claimed that during the interrogation Rizwan confessed that he planned to kill Nupur Sharma because of her blasphemous remarks.

India faced severe backlash from the Muslim world after Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma made blasphemous remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during a show about the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute on May 26.

Ashraf went on to say that his son has connections to a religious party as well.

It is pertinent to mention that Rizwan was arrested by the Lahore police when he vandalized the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

He was later released on bail.