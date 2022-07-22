Indian Punjab’s CM hospitalized after drinking water from ‘holy river’

Indian Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to the hospital earlier this week on Tuesday night after he drank a glass of water from a “holy river” in a bid to prove that the water is clean and safe to consume.

According to an Indian media outlet, CM Mann got sick two days after he drank water from a holy river in Kali Bein, Sultanpur Lodhi.

He was admitted in New Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital due to a stomach ache.

Sources familiar with the matter said Mann underwent medical tests and was being kept under observation.

His condition became so severe that he was airlifted to a hospital in the capital. Initially, the illness was kept a secret by the government.

The chief minister’s office also did not confirm Mann’s hospitalization.

Medical sources said his ailment was related to drinking the holy river water.