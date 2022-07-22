Watch Live

Indian Punjab’s CM hospitalized after drinking water from ‘holy river’

Bhagwant Mann was trying to prove water is clean and safe to consume
Samaa Web Desk Jul 22, 2022
Indian Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to the hospital earlier this week on Tuesday night after he drank a glass of water from a “holy river” in a bid to prove that the water is clean and safe to consume.

According to an Indian media outlet, CM Mann got sick two days after he drank water from a holy river in Kali Bein, Sultanpur Lodhi.

He was admitted in New Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital due to a stomach ache.

Sources familiar with the matter said Mann underwent medical tests and was being kept under observation.

His condition became so severe that he was airlifted to a hospital in the capital. Initially, the illness was kept a secret by the government.

The chief minister’s office also did not confirm Mann’s hospitalization.

Medical sources said his ailment was related to drinking the holy river water.

