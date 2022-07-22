Coronavirus: Govt to strictly monitor passengers coming from India

Citing fears of coronavirus, the federal government has decided to keep a strict check on passengers coming into Pakistan from India.

According to the health ministry spokesperson, the decision was taken after the insistence of Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel. He added that the Directorate of National Health Service has also been alerted in this regard.

“275 new cases of the coronavirus sub-variant Omicron has compelled us to take this decision and monitor air, land and sea routes into Pakistan from India including the Kartarpur corridor,” Patel said, adding that the government is doing everything in its power to stop the pandemic from spreading further.

Media reports stated that India has reported at least 0.2 million Covid cases between July 7 and July 20.