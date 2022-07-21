Videos 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz | SAMAA TV | 21 July 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz | SAMAA TV | 21 July 2022 Jul 21, 2022 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz | SAMAA TV | 21 July 2022 Recommended Zardari meets Shujaat in last-ditch effort ahead of Punjab CM election Pakistani citizen hailing from Mandi Bahauddin languishing in Indian custody Indian Punjab’s CM hospitalized after drinking water from ‘holy river’ Most Popular Arabian Sea storm just 160km south of Karachi Dua ‘secured’ at Darul Amaan as police hunt for Zaheer Snub Imran and join us: Zardari issues ultimatum to Elahi