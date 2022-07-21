‘I won’t be able to control people if public mandate is stolen today,’ warns Imran

Former prime minister has told the public to not sit quietly if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s public mandate is stolen today (Friday) through sinister means during the Punjab chief minister’s election.

Addressing the public during a live telecast in Lahore on Thursday night, the PTI chairman warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman from resorting to ‘purchasing MPAs’ with ‘looted wealth’.

Highlighting that the PTI has always operated within the ambits of the Constitution, he said, “If they steal the public’s mandate then I am not responsible. I will not be able to control anyone then, and the public better not stay quiet.”

The ex-PM maintained that celebrations will be due if PTI and its allies are able to secure the crown of Punjab on July 22.

Imran also made it clear that there is no way the general elections will be held under the incumbent Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as he is anti-PTI.

“I have been in politics since 26 years and have seen ECP siding with parties but never seen a more dishonest person than the current CEC,” he said. “The elections we fought were not only against the coalition parties but against the Election Commission of Pakistan, district administrations and state machinery.”

Imran recalled how the ECP’s bias was first witnessed in the Daska election and then during senate elections when money was moved here and there to purchase loyalties.

“Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son was caught on video. We approached the ECP, and they still haven’t announced a decision regarding it so far,” the PTI chief said, adding that “We went to ECP eight times, and they ruled against us, so we went to court which overturned the ECP decision citing it as illegal.”

The former PM also said CEC Raja recently halted recounting in PP-7 Rawalpindi, insisting that the by-polls in Muzaffargarh were also a sham.

Lambasting the head of ECP during his address, Imran said the LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad were postponed due to rain but when a similar thing happened in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa local body polls, CEC Raja made sure the ECP’s decision was not in favor of PTI. “We will not contest the general elections under this election commissioner. If he doesn’t have the confidence to stand up for what’s right, then he should resign.”

The former PM hailed the public, especially women and children to get out and cast their vote despite the hurdles created for them.

He further cited a report that concluded that there are 163 ways to rig elections, out of which 130 ways are automatically eliminated with the use of electronic voting machines.

“PTI strived hard to get EVMs approved for the elections, but it was met with opposition from all the political parties and especially the ECP,” Imran said. “The election commissioner was the one who stood against the use of EVMs the most. These machines show results as soon as polling ends.”

Towards the end of his address, the PTI chairman also took a dig at the former allies of his government, saying that MQM and BAP deemed it fit to reap benefits from us when we were in power and then left us in times of need.