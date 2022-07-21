Videos » Nadeem Malik Lota bannay wale ko bhi aur lota khareedne wale ko bhi sharm ani chaye - Nadeem Malik Live - SAMAATV Lota bannay wale ko bhi aur lota khareedne wale ko bhi sharm ani chaye - Nadeem Malik Live - SAMAATV Jul 21, 2022 Lota bannay wale ko bhi aur lota khareedne wale ko bhi sharm ani chaye - Nadeem Malik Live - SAMAATV Recommended Zardari meets Shujaat in last-ditch effort ahead of Punjab CM election Pakistani citizen hailing from Mandi Bahauddin languishing in Indian custody Indian Punjab’s CM hospitalized after drinking water from ‘holy river’ Related Stories WATCH: Pakistanis reluctant to believe in rookie female director with their money, says Yasra Rizvi ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ Most Popular Arabian Sea storm just 160km south of Karachi Dua ‘secured’ at Darul Amaan as police hunt for Zaheer Snub Imran and join us: Zardari issues ultimatum to Elahi