Pakistani businessman jailed in UK awaits completion of trial

A 62-year-old Pakistani businessman Asif Hafeez is awaiting completion of his trial in the United Kingdom (UK) since the last five years in drug smuggling cases that his family terms bogus.

Hafeez is detained in the high-security unit of notorious Belmarsh prison in the UK and awaiting the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) which would decide whether he would be extradited to the US or not where he faces three charges of importing A-class drugs.

The maximum sentence on each of these charges is life imprisonment.

His family had also submitted an application with the Pakistan Human Rights ministry on June 28. It sought the human rights ministry to instruct the ministry of foreign affairs to take up the matter.

Hafeez’s nephew Fahad Hussain told SAMAA TV’s correspondent that his uncle was arrested by the British Police in 2017 in a fake smuggling case at the request of the United States (US).

He said that the British authorities did not allow them to meet Hafeez for three years.

My uncle is sick, and he is not being provided the medical facilities he needs, Hussain added.

He said that they were able to meet the detained Pakistani businessman only after intervention of a human rights organization.

Hussain called for the British courts to conduct a speedy trial of his uncle or repatriate him to Pakistan where the local courts could try him.

Notably, Hafeez lost his three costly properties in the UK after he was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Hafeez was dubbed “Sultan of drugs” by the US authorities and was accused of running a network extending to the Middle East, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Africa.

The US authorities have also established his links with Indian national Goswami and his wife Mamta Kulkarni, a well-known Bollywood actress who they claim were part of his racket.

However, Hafeez has rejected all such claims and blamed the US authorities for framing him in fake cases.