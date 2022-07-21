Miftah claims rupee to stabilize next month

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that the government is trying to cut the imports bill and, consequently, the Pakistani rupee will stabilize the next month.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad with Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, the finance minister said that it was not possible for the government to control the value of the US dollar, which has appreciated against Japanese Yen, Euro and other currencies.

He said the government was ready to offer sacrifices to rescue Pakistan from a default and that the measures it had taken in the past two months had put the country’s economy on the right path.

Miftah said that government would announce the new State Bank of Pakistan governor by the next week, adding that the fall of the rupee value had nothing to do with the position laying vacant since early May.

He said in the coming few days the demand for the US dollar was to go down.

The finance minister said that the country had adequate reserves of petroleum products for sixty days. Furnace oil and diesel is being imported to meet the needs, he added.

Miftah Ismail also said that none of the PML-N leader has blamed him for jeopardizing the party’s political capital through tough economic decisions he made as the party supremo Nawaz Sharif and other leaders had backed the steps.