92-year-old Indian woman visiting Pakistan urges youth to help mend relations between arch rivals

92-year-old Indian woman Reena Chhibar is on a visit to Pakistan to visit her ancestral home in Rawalpindi where she used to live until partition in 1947.

She has been issued a three-month visa by the Pakistan High Commission in India as a goodwill gesture. Reena reached Lahore via the Wagah border in Lahore last weekend.

Her videos of entering the vicinity of her home and messages to the public of arch rival neighbours Pakistan and India went viral over the internet apart from being widely shared by netizens.

Reena highlighted how she was contacted by the Punjab Heritage Group who offered her to visit Pakistan. “They told me that they will arrange the visa, pick her up from the border and bring her here apart from finding her ancestral home in Pindi,” she said. “I have been hopeful of visiting since then.”

She added that youngsters of both the countries can change their governments and live together with each other as everything and even the culture in similar. “No Muslims or Sikhs used to live on the road I lived in on Pindi. We all were Hindus.”

The Indian visitor was welcome with garlands on her entrance. Reena was also seen dancing in joy before entering her home.

During her visit, Reena remembered the multi-cultural diverse community that was thriving in Pindi before partition, urging governments of both the countries to work together in a bid to ease visa restrictions so that travelling can be possible back and forth.

“My siblings had friends who would come over to our house from various communities, including Muslims,” she said, adding that their house-help was also a diverse mix of people.

She was 15-years-old when she moved to India. “I cannot remove my ancestral home, my neighbourhood and the streets from my heart.”