Nauman Ali likely to replace injured Shaheen Afridi for second Sri Lanka Test

Speedster Shaheen Afridi will miss the second Test against Sri Lanka, which starts on July 24 in Galle, due to a knee injury.

It must be noted that the lanky pacer felt uneasiness, after diving in the field on day three of the first Test, and was also seen with an ice pack wrapped around his knee.

After analysing the result of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) on Afridi’s leg, the medical panel has advised rest to the fast-bowler.

According to PCB, he will stay with the Test side in Sri Lanka, where his initial rehabilitation and management will continue.

According to sources, the team management could give an opportunity to spinner Nauman Ali in place of Afridi for the second Test.

It must be noted that Abdullah Shafique hit an epic 160 to anchor Pakistan’s record chase of 342 at Galle as the tourists won a thrilling opening Test against Sri Lanka on Wednesday. Pakistan triumphed by four wickets for a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.