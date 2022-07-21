Renowned Nepalese climber Sanu Sherpa achieves unique feat
Renowned Nepalese climber Sanu Sherpa has achieved a unique feat by becoming the first person in mountaineering history to summit all 14 eight-thousnaders twice.
Sherpa etched his name in the record books after summitting Gasherbrum II, which at 8,035 meters is the 13th highest, earlier today.
“Sanu, along with Japanese climber Naoko Watanabe, reached the summit of Gasherbrum II Thursday morning at 8 am local time,” said Nivesh Karki, General Manager of Pioneer Adventure, his expedition organizer.
Sherpa, who came from a humble background, started his mountaineering journey as a porter in 2005.
His first summit came in the spring of 2006 when he led a Korean team to Cho Oyu, which is the sixth-highest mountain in the world.
Back in 2019, he completed the summit of all 14 peaks for the first time.
“Climbing all 14 peaks twice was not on my mind until other climbers started suggesting me to do it,” Sherpa was quoted as saying by Everest Chronicle.
“I am not sure if I should be climbing more mountains after this. I don’t have any plan for the future just yet,” said the 48-year-old climber.
Sanu Sherpa’s summit details
Everest – 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017
K2 – 2012, 2021
Dhaulagiri – 2019, 2021
Cho Oyu – 2006, 2008
Manaslu – 2010, 2011, 2016
Shishapangma – 2006, 2011
Lhotse – 2008, 2021, 2022
Gasherbrum I – 2013, 2019
Gasherbrum II – 2019, 2022
Kanchenjunga – 2014, 2022
Broad Peak – 2014, 2017
Annapurna – 2016, 2021
Nanga Parbat – 2017, 2018, 2022
Makalu – 2019, 2022