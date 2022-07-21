Renowned Nepalese climber Sanu Sherpa achieves unique feat

Renowned Nepalese climber Sanu Sherpa has achieved a unique feat by becoming the first person in mountaineering history to summit all 14 eight-thousnaders twice.

Sherpa etched his name in the record books after summitting Gasherbrum II, which at 8,035 meters is the 13th highest, earlier today.

“Sanu, along with Japanese climber Naoko Watanabe, reached the summit of Gasherbrum II Thursday morning at 8 am local time,” said Nivesh Karki, General Manager of Pioneer Adventure, his expedition organizer.

Sherpa, who came from a humble background, started his mountaineering journey as a porter in 2005.

His first summit came in the spring of 2006 when he led a Korean team to Cho Oyu, which is the sixth-highest mountain in the world.

Back in 2019, he completed the summit of all 14 peaks for the first time.

“Climbing all 14 peaks twice was not on my mind until other climbers started suggesting me to do it,” Sherpa was quoted as saying by Everest Chronicle.

“I am not sure if I should be climbing more mountains after this. I don’t have any plan for the future just yet,” said the 48-year-old climber.

Sanu Sherpa’s summit details

Everest – 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017

K2 – 2012, 2021

Dhaulagiri – 2019, 2021

Cho Oyu – 2006, 2008

Manaslu – 2010, 2011, 2016

Shishapangma – 2006, 2011

Lhotse – 2008, 2021, 2022

Gasherbrum I – 2013, 2019

Gasherbrum II – 2019, 2022

Kanchenjunga – 2014, 2022

Broad Peak – 2014, 2017

Annapurna – 2016, 2021

Nanga Parbat – 2017, 2018, 2022

Makalu – 2019, 2022