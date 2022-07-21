KSE-100 hits 20-month low as investors have RS109 billion wiped out

Bears returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday a day after Wednesday’s one-day slight upswing and consequently the benchmark KSE-100 index fell below the psychological level of 40,000 after losing 627.95 points to 39,831.75 points. It reached the lowest level since November 23, 2020.

According to the PSX report Thursday saw a boom in the early hours, with the index rising by 120 points, but later a bearish trend started, which continued till the end.

During the day, shares of a total of 333 companies were traded, of which 269 ​​companies recorded a decline in share prices and only 40 companies saw an increase in share prices while the shares of 24 companies remained stable.

Investors had to suffer a loss of over Rs109 billion due to the fall in the share prices of most companies.

Experts believe the main reasons for the decline are the rising value of the US dollar, the country’s bad economic situation and the political uncertainty.

These factors have led investors to withdraw capital from the market, they say.

Experts also believe that the election of the Chief Minister of Punjab on Friday is an important event and if the market fails to recieve any positive news about economic stability the PSX may bleed more points on Friday.

It should be noted that the Pakistan Stock Exchange showed a sharp bearish trend on Friday, Monday and Tuesday, however, there was a recovery on Wednesday.