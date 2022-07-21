Pakistan removed from Japanese list of Covid-19 ‘red countries’

Japan on Thursday removed Pakistan from the category of Red List countries with regards to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The new categorization will come into effect from July 27, 2022, onwards.

This was announced in a communique from the Pakistani embassy in Tokyo, Japan.

The communique read that all other precautionary measures against Covid-19 will remain in place. The Pakistani community residing in Japan was encouraged to remain vigilant against Covid-19.

According to the Japanese ministry of foreign affairs, entry to Japan has been restricted to countries that have been divided into color-coded groups.

Travellers arriving from ‘Red Group’ countries are required to undergo ‘on-arrival tests’. Moreover, they must be subject to three-day quarantine at a government-designated facility.

Those who obtain a valid vaccination certificate may have 7-day home quarantine (or 3-day home quarantine and the negative result of a voluntary test) instead.

By contrast, countries in group ’Yellow“, are subjected to an on-arrival test and seven-day home quarantine (or three-day home quarantine + negative result of a voluntary test). Those who obtain a valid vaccination certificate are not required to have an on-arrival test, home quarantine and other measures.

For countries included in the “Blue” group, regardless of the vaccination status of the entrants/returnees, on-arrival test, home quarantine and other measures are not required.

Previously, Pakistan shared the group with Fiji, Albania and Sierra Leone.

Around 20,000 Pakistanis live in Japan, as per the foreign of Japan.