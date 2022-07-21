US dollar nears Rs227 amid unabated rupee slide

The Pakistani rupee shed it’s value by another Rs2.11 on Thursday against the US dollar, which closed at Rs226.81 in the interbank market.

The rupee has been in a downward spiral since the results of July 17 by-elections were announced earlier this week, stoking fears of growing political instability.

However, an explanation issued by the State Bank of Pakistan pointed to another factor for the rupee depreciation vis a vis the US dollar. It said the greehback was growing stronger against major world currencies.

The SBP also admitted that political situation in Pakistan contributed into the rupee fall.

On Wednesday, the US dollar had closed at Rs224.92. On Thursday, it lost Rs2.11 and closed at Rs226.81 in the interbank market, according to the central bank.

The local currency has lost its value by Rs42 since the current governement took power in April.

Experts believe the political chaos in the country has dampened the investors’ confidence and affected the market in a way that the announcement about the revival of IMF program and a loan refinancing of $2.3 billlion from China failed to effec the desired outcome.