Pakistan’s medal hopefuls at Commonwealth Games

Pakistan will hope that some of their athletes are able to win medals for the country during the upcoming Commonwealth Games, which will take place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

Pakistan have a rich history at Commonwealth Games, where they have won a total of 75 medals. Their medal tally includes 25 gold, 24 silver and 26 bronze.

A 104-member Pakistan contingent will participate in the event.

Pakistani athletes will take part in athletics, badminton, boxing, cricket (women), hockey, gymnastics, judo, squash, swimming, table tennis, wrestling and weightlifting.

Wrestlers Inam Butt and Inaytullah

Wrestling is the sport where Pakistan have been most successful when it comes to Commonwealth Games. Pakistan’s wrestlers have won a total of 42 medals, which includes 21 gold.

In the upcoming games, Pakistan will pin high hopes on wrestlers Muhammad Inam Butt and Inayatullah.

Inam is arguably the best wrestler in Pakistan at the moment and already has two Commonwealth gold medals under his belt, which he won in 2010 and 2018.

On the other hand, Inayatullah won a gold at the 2019 South Asian Games and a bronze at the 2018 Youth Olympics.

Photo: AFP

Sprinter Shajjar Abbas

Despite facing stiff competition, Pakistan’s sprinter Shajar Abbas will have an outside chance of winning a medal for his country.

He won a gold medal during the 100m race in last month’s Qosanov Memorial Athletics Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan. He also bagged a gold in the 200m race of the Imam Reza Athletics Championship in Iran in May.

Photo: Pakistan Sports Board

Weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt

In weightlifting, Pakistan’s top contender is Nooh Dastgir Butt, who has been a regular medalist at national and international level.

The Gujranwala-born has won a bronze medal during the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a silver in the 2017 and 2021 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship,

Photo: Pakistan Sports Board

Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

Arshad Nadeem is right up there when it comes to Pakistan’s medal hopefuls during the Commonwealth Games.

The Javelin Thrower impressed one and all after finishing fifth in the men’s final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He has also won a gold medal during the 2019 South Asian Games.

Nadeem will have good preparation coming into the event as he is also set to feature in the ongoing World Athletics Championship.

Photo: Olympics

Judoka Shah Hussain

Pakistan’s renowned Judoka Shah Hussain will also be looking to win a medal for his country in the Commonwealth Games.

The Japan-based athlete has twice won a gold medal during the South Asian Games in 2016 and 2019, respectively. He also bagged a silver during the 2014 Commonwealth Games.