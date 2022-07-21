SC postpones hearing on contempt of court petition against Sanaullah

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Thursday indefinitely postponed the hearing on the contempt of court petition filed against Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The apex court also directed petitioner Pervaiz Elahi’s lawyer to bring more evidence on record for perusal.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan asked the plaintiff to prove the allegation of contempt of court by highlighting orders that were ignored.

“We are sitting here and our eyes are not shut. Every violation [of court orders] will be accounted for.”

PTI’s Punjab Chief Minister candidate Pervaiz Elahi filed a petition against Rana Sanaullah for threatening to abduct PTI and PML-Q MPAs to influence the runoff election for Punjab CM slot scheduled for Friday.

Elahi’s counsel, Faisal, also read the transcript of the federal minister’s speech, which he claimed, hinted at planned violence.

He told the court that MPA Masood Majeed’s allegiance was bought for a sum of Rs400 million and he was sent to Turkey.

The counsel further said that a PML-N member identified as Raheela also tried to buy three MPAs to consolidate party’s win in CM elections.

In response, Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that these are all mere statements and that both parties are guilty of mudslinging.

“Inappropriate language is being used by both sides,” he said adding that the court can only take cognizance of an offence.

He remarked that if the state machinery is used for abducting people for political gains only then it can be accounted as a crime which can be challenged in the court.

“This could very well be labelled contempt of court,” the justices outlined.

When the plaintiff’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry requested the court to take suo moto against PML-N leaders Atta Tarar and Raheela, Justice Muneeb Akhtar remarked that only the SC chief justice has the authority to take suo moto notice.