Sri Lanka’s injured Theekshana out of second Pakistan Test

Visitors lead the series 1-0
AFP Jul 21, 2022
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Sri Lankan bowler Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the second Test against Pakistan with a finger injury, the country’s cricket board said on Thursday.

The spinner returned figures of 2-68 in Pakistan’s first innings in the opening Test, which the hosts lost by four wickets in Galle on Wednesday.

Uncapped all-rounder Lakshitha Manasinghe comes into the squad as replacement.

Batsman Pathum Nissanka, who contracted Covid in the middle of the second Australia Test earlier this month, returns for the final Pakistan match starting on Sunday in Galle.

