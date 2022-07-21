Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr. withdraws film from German-backed festival for snubbing Palestinian

Artist and social activist Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Jr has withdrawn his film ‘Heaven 58’ from a Germany-backed film festival after the latter cancelled an invitation to Palestinian Mohammed El Kurd.

In a statement posted on his social media account, Zulfikar said that he was withdrawing his film from the Goethe Institut-hosted film festival out of respect for El Kurd and the Palestinian people.

He claimed that the Goethe Institut recently cancelled an invitation extended to Palestinian poet El Kurd Palestinian poet, making clear their political stance.

He stated that the institute’s recent decision to exclude El Kurd from the festival was the reason for his decision. The ejection of the Palestinian activist, shows the institute’s “anti-Palestinian and openly pro-Zionist” stance.

Similarly, British-Pakistani writer to Mohammed Hanif had withdrawn from the Goethe Institut conference last month to protest the promoters’ decision to not include Palestinian author and poet Mohammed El-Kurd. The conference, took place in Hamburg in June

As a filmmaker, Zulfikar had appreciated the Geothe institut for considering his film for the festival.