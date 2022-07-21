Rana Sanaullah says 5 to 50 PTI candidates could abstain from voting in CM election

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said that the former prime minister Imran Khan keeps hurling slurs against everyone, and he has now pointed his guns at Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja.

Addressing a conference along with other federal ministers at Press Information Department (PID) in Islamabad, he said that the federal cabinet condemned Imran Khan’s campaign against the CEC.

He said that no other party raised objection to the recent by-polls in Punjab and labeled Imran Khan as the ‘favorite child’ who is neither happy with victory nor defeat.

Sanaullah added that Imran Khan did nothing except to hurl threats and commit fraud.

On the petition filed by PTI against him, the minister said the petition was filed merely to gain space in the media. However, he added that the Supreme Court did not even bother to summon him.

He recalled how PTI took independent candidates on its side using Jahangir Tareen’s private jet after the general elections in 2018.

He questioned that Imran Khan inducted Faisal Niazi into the party. “Didn’t he [Imran Khan] know on whose ticket Faisal Niazi had won?”

Speaking on the Punjab chief minister election scheduled on Friday, Sanaullah said that are high chances that ‘aware’ people in PTI would not vote for PTI-PML-Q joint candidate Pervaiz Elahi. “Some people would say why we should cast vote for the biggest thief? [of Punjab, referring to what Khan had once called Elahi]”

The minister said that five to fifty people of PTI could abstain from voting tomorrow.