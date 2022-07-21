CM Punjab election: Secretary PA bans entry of guests, mobilephones

Punjab Assembly Secretariat has issued a code of conduct for the election of the new leader of the house that is going to take place on July 22, SAMAA TV reported.

A notification issued by Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, neither Punjab Assembly Members nor the assembly staff will be allowed to bring guests to the House on the day of election.

Speakers’ Box, Officer Box and Visitors’ Gallery will remain closed. Press Gallery, however, will remain open for media persons from where they cover the proceedings.

Members of the assembly have been advised to carry the identity cards issued by the assembly, while there will be a ban on carry mobilephone into the house.

MPAs will be able to enter the assembly from the gate located near Duty Free Shop.

Yesteday, PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain tipped the scales in Punjab by announcing support for Pervaiz Elahi for the Punjab chief minister slot.

His decision, announced on Wednesday, has almost dashed PML-N hopes of getting Hamza Shahbaz Sharif re-elected as chief minister in the runoff election scheduled for Friday, July 22.

After PTI secured 15 of the 20 seats in the by-elections held on July 17, the PML-N and its allies were trying to persuade Shujaat to throw the support of 10 PML-Q MPAs behind Hamza Shahbaz. PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had held a meeting with Shujaat, who supports the PML-N-led federal government.

Although ten PML-Q lawmakers had supported Elahi in the past, there was thin hope that Shujaat being the party chief could ask them to vote in favor of Hamza, instead of Elahi, who has been nominated by the PTI as its candidate for the chief minister election.

However, Shujaat Hussain issued a statement on Wednesday, saying it was vital that the country leaves the cycle of the vote count and focus on the issues faced by the common man. “The one who solves the problems of the poor will win the count,” he said.

On the day of election, the police will be responsible for security outside the assembly secretariat premises, the notification said.

Section 144 imposed

Home Department has decided to impose section 144 in the surrounding areas of Punjab Assembly. The decision has been taken to stop entry of irrelevant people in the assembly.

Congregation of more than three people will not be allowed on Mall Road where the assembly is located.