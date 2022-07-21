‘Babar Azam should retire as captain’

Legendary Pakistan batter Javed Miandad has heaped praise on all-format captain Babar Azam saying that he should be the captain on the Men in Green until he retires.

The prolific runs getter has led Pakistan in 12 Tests, where he won eight. The most recent victory came against Sri Lanka in the Galle Test.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 1992 World Cup winner praised the 27-year-old for not losing his temper in tough situation.

“Team is playing as a unit, and the credit goes to our players as well as our number one captain,” he said. “He [Babar] is our captain cool. He doesn’t lose his temper and led the team brilliantly.”

“The most important thing is he is performing brilliantly himself,” said Miandad, who represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and 233 ODIs.

“He leads from the front. Often, if a captain doesn’t perform, it can affect the team negatively and it leads to his downfall,” he said. “Babar Azam is mature now. He should be the captain of the team until he retires from the game.”

The second Test of the series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan begins on July 24.