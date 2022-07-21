After RO, ECP also rejects vote recounting exercise in PP-7 constituency

After the returning officer (RO) of PP-7 constituency of Rawalpindi, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday also rejected PTI’s application for recounting of votes.

SAMAA TV’s Zaheer Ali reported that the top poll body had reserved the verdict on the application of PTI’s losing candidate Shabir Awan.

A five-member bench of ECP under Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the petition filed by PTI.

The electoral watchdog held that the petitioner failed to explain the reasons for the recount, and could not prove any rigging or irregularities.

The PML-N has rejoiced at the decision while PTI held the RO for being ‘partisan’.

In this regard, PTI leader Sadaqat Abbasi said that RO’s conduct was not impartial, and he made them lose.

He mentioned that PTI’s candidate was leading in the polling results, but the final results came with a delay of hours in which they lost with merely 49 votes.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench referred the matter of recounting in the PP-7 constituency of Rawalpindi to the ECP after the returning officer (RO) had turned down PTI’s plea on Tuesday night.

The RO in the order said that PTI’s candidate Shabir Awan could not provide substantial evidence of any irregularity throughout the polling process.

In this constituency, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmad secured victory by obtaining 68,906 votes while PTI candidate Col (retd) Shabir Awan bagged 68,857 votes after delay in the results.

Sagheer defeated PTI’s candidate Awan with a narrow margin of 49 votes.

The bench had reserved the verdict after the losing candidate approached the court after facing rejection from RO.

The court ordered Awan to appear before the ECP at 10am on Thursday. It directed the top poll body to carry out proceedings on the matter under Section 95(6) of the Election Act 2017.

The bench also barred the RO from announcing results till ECP’s verdict in the case.