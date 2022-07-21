Ex-IB chief Aftab Sultan appointed as new NAB chairman

The federal cabinet on Thursday appointed former chief of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Aftab Sultan, as the new chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The government has issued a notification in this regard too.

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet approved Sultan’s name during the meeting which took place in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

SAMAA TV reported that PM Shehbaz and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz had finalized the name of Aftab Sultan as the new chairman of the anti-graft watchdog. Following this, the federal cabinet endorsed it today.

In a presser after the federal cabinet meeting, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed that Sultan’s name has been approved by the cabinet.

He said that Sultan’s name was reliable in every respect and expressed hope that he would serve his duties impartially.

Who is Aftab Sultan?

Aftab Sultan has served at key posts in the police and other departments.

Born in 1954, Sultan belongs to district Faisalabad and holds Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws degrees.

He joined the police force as assistant superintendent of police in 1977 and was elevated to the office of SP in 1983.

Following this, Sultan was elevated to the position of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in 2000.

The federal government then promoted Aftab Sultan to BPS-21 and after this promotion, he was posted as Additional IG of Finance and Welfare in Punjab.

During his career, Aftab has served as Superintendent and Senior Superintendent in different districts of Punjab including Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sahiwal, Khushab and Faisalabad.

He has also worked in the Special Branch.

Besides this, he has served as DIG Elite Force, DIG Welfare and Finance and Director of Research and Development.

He was regional police officer (RPO) of Sargodha in former president Pervez Musharraf’s tenure but left the post after developing differences regarding the referendum.

He served as the chief of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.