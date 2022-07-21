ADB forecasts moderate growth, high inflation for Pakistan

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has forecast moderate economic growth and high inflation for Pakistan in the current fiscal year.

However, in it’s Economic Outlook Report issued on Thursday the ADB foresees improved economic recovery for the country in the next fiscal year.

The bank has pegged high inflation on prior action steps demanded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the increase in international food prices.

The ADB report says that due to the war in Ukraine, economic growth in the region will drop to 4.6% from an expected 5.2%.

Pakistan and other Asian countries would struggle to control inflation, caused by rising energy costs and high food prices.

The report says that after Sri Lanka, Pakistan is experiencing the highest rate of inflation as during the past six months inflation has increased from 12% to 21%.

Inflation in Sri Lanka has hit 45% after the country underwent an economic crisis in recent months. It was at 14% six months ago.

During the same period, inflation rose by 1.3% in India and Bangladesh and 1% in China.

The ADB said that higher inflation in Pakistan was experienced on the back of prior actions taken by the government to meet the IMF conditions for the revival of the loan program, including increase in power tariffs and withdrawal of subsidies on fuel and electricity.

To overcome external and fiscal imbalances, Pakistan will be required to carry out further economic measures.

The ADB outlook projects that full economic recovery in Asian countries is still far away, though the end of COVID-19 related curbs has generated economic activities