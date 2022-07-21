Snub Imran and join us: Zardari issues ultimatum to Elahi

PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has told Punjab chief minister candidate and Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi to snub Imran Khan and join him, warning that otherwise their political fight would turn into personal animosity.

As the word goes that even the calmest person has an extent, it has ostensibly happened with PPP co-chair after ‘U-turns’ he experienced on Elahi’s part.

Zardari, who is deemed as the kingmaker in local politics, a placid individual, and the one who is tasked to shift the balance of votes in favor of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz, has apparently freaked out at what Elahi has done in the past.

Elahi was nominated as the chief minister for Punjab by its political rival - PML-N - just because of Zardari’s efforts - and certainly his persuasive abilities - when the PTI government was near to losing the power in the center and then in Punjab just three months back.

But Elahi later crossed over to Imran Khan camp in a move that surprised many.

Zardari has conveyed his ‘ferocious’ message to Elahi through his elder brother PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain after his efforts to coax him to vote for Hamza yeilded nothing in a meeting on Wednesday.

According to SAMAA TV’s Mohsin Bilal, Zardari said that he persuaded the PML-N chief to nominate Elahi as the chief minister when PTI’s Usman Buzdar had stepped down ahead of the no-confidence motion against then-prime minister Imran Khan.

He had even conveyed a congratulatory message to Elahi on the development.

But this was short-lived as Zardari learned the very next morning that Elahi threw his weight behind Imran Khan and emerged as the joint candidate of the PTI-PML-Q coalition for the Punjab chief minister.

Now, furious by Elahi’s decision; the PPP leader is of the view that it was his moral responsibility to block Elahi’s way which translates to ‘personal war’ instead of a political one.

Notably, PML-Q Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has tipped the scales in Punjab by announcing support for Pervaiz Elahi for the Punjab chief minister slot.

His decision, announced on Wednesday, has almost dashed PML-N hopes of getting Hamza Shahbaz Sharif re-elected as chief minister in the runoff election scheduled for Friday, July 22.

After PTI secured 15 of the 20 seats in the by-elections held on July 17, the PML-N and its allies were trying to persuade Shujaat to throw the support of 10 PML-Q MPAs behind Hamza Shahbaz. PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had held a meeting with Shujaat, who supports the PML-N-led federal government.

Although ten PML-Q lawmakers had supported Elahi in the past, there was thin hope that Shujaat being the party chief could ask them to vote in favor of Hamza, instead of Elahi, who has been nominated by the PTI as its candidate for the chief minister election.

However, Shujaat Hussain issued a statement on Wednesday, saying it was vital that the country leaves the cycle of the vote count and focus on the issues faced by the common man. “The one who solves the problems of the poor will win the count,” he said.

Shujaat said that those who have won the mandate have the right to form the provincial government and this had been his declared position. “I have no need to explain myself again,” he said.

The PML-Q leader also said that instead of getting into a race to leave others behind, the elected representatives should serve the people.