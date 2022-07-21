ECP withholds two results, notifies 18 winning MPAs in Punjab by-polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday notified 18 MPAs who stood victorious in the by-elections in Punjab while it withheld results on two seats.

On July 17, by-elections on the 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly were held after the ECP de-seated dissident MPAs of PTI.

Of 20 seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 15 seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) clinched four seats and one seat was secured by an independent candidate.

The results of PP-7 Rawalpindi and PP-167 Lahore have been withheld as both cases are in proceedings in the ECP.

In PP-7, PTI’s Shabir Awan is seeking recounting of votes while in PP-167; PML-N’s candidate had accused his opponent, PTI’s Shabbir Gujjar, of firing at his election office.

Yesterday, PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid filed an application in the provincial election commission to issue notification of the winning candidates.