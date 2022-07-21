Energy minister rules out fuel crisis in country citing adequate reserves

Federal Energy Minister Khurram Dastagir on Thursday said that Pakistan has adequate reserves of petrol and diesel as he ruled out chances of shortage of the commodity in the coming weeks.

Addressing a press conference with Federal Minister of State on Petroleum Musadik Malik at Press Information Department (PID) in Islamabad, he said that the country has petrol reserves for 34 days and diesel reserves for 66 days which is a record figure.

He said that there was no threat of fuel shortage in Pakistan and added that the government made record improvements in maintaining supply and demand.

However, after massive hike in fuel prices, Dastagir said that petrol and diesel consumption in the country in June dropped by 9% and 8% respectively compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

Even in July, the consumption of petrol has dropped by 30% and that of diesel by up to 50% than what it was in the corresponding month of the last year, the minister said.

Further, he said that the government has taken concrete measures to reduce circular debt.

He said that due to recent measures, the electricity consumers would be burdened however added that the tariff rebasing would help in bringing down fuel adjustment charges in future.

Despite these measures, he said the consumers consuming only 100 units of electricity a month would not be affected while he also announced rolling out a subsidy plan soon for consumers using up to 200 units of electricity monthly.

Dastagir said they would soon introduce a solar panel policy for the salaried class which would help in reducing reliance on imported fuel.

He added that the government would introduce regional competitive tariffs to boost exports while adding that the step would also reduce manufacturing costs as well.