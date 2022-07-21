Rain in Lahore affects hockey team’s preparations for Commonwealth Games

Heavy rainfall in Lahore has forced Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to cancel the team’s practice session, on Thursday, ahead of the Commonwealth Games this month.

According to a tweet by Pakistan head coach Siegfried Aikman, “the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore is flooded” after continuous rainfall.

“Our thoughts are with all the people who suffer from the flood in their homes,” he added.

It must be noted that the Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

Ten teams, divided in two groups, will participate in the men’s hockey event. Pakistan are placed in Pool A alongside Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Scotland. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan hockey team will play their opening match against South Africa on July 30. They will face New Zealand on the following day. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s matches against Scotland and Australia are on 3rd and 4th August, respectively.

Pakistan have never won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the past. Their best performance was during the 2006 event, in Melbourne, when they won the silver medal. The Green Shirts also managed to win a bronze during the 2002 games in Manchester.