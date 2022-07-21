K-Electric, CCPA want NEPRA to increase electricity tariff by up to Rs11.38

Electricity consumers across the country are in for another shock as the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) and the K-Electric have approached the National Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for a massive hike in power-tariff.

According to the Nepra, the CPPA has requested an increase of Rs9.90 in the electricity tariff. The increase is on the account fuel charges adjustment for the month of June.

On the other hand, the K-Electric has also submitted a request for an increase in power tariff. It wants an increase of Rs11.38 on the account of fuel adjustment charges. This is also for the month of June.

The Nepra will hear both the applications on July 28.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the IMF had asked the government to increase the electricity price by Rs7.91/unit.

The minister said that the government is trying not to burden the small consumers and the power tariff will not be increased for 60% of the consumers.