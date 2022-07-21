Abid praises Babar and Abdullah, backs Kohli to regain form

Opener Abid Ali was ecstatic after Pakistan registered a memorable victory against Sri Lanka during the first Test in Galle on Wednesday.

Speaking to SAMAA TV in an exclusive interview, Abid heaped praise on skipper Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique for their outstanding performance during the match.

“The partnership between Babar Azam and Naseem Shah in the first innings,” said Abid.

“Babar Azam supports every player in the side and motivates them to do well. I hope Babar continues to lead the side in the same manner. It is a treat to watch Babar Azam bat.

“Abdullah was very calm at the crease and kept the run chase in control. He played a brilliant knock.”

Abid also backed seasoned campaigner Azhar Ali to regain form in the second Test of the series.

The veteran batter scored three in the first innings and fell for only six in the second innings of the first Test. Ali only has one fifty plus score in his last six Test innings, while scoring 124 runs at an average of 20.67.

“Azhar Ali has done well in the past but he hasn’t been able to score runs in the last couple of matches. But I’m hopeful that he will make a strong comeback in the next match by scoring a century,” he said.

Abid also hoped that “Pakistan wins the second Test and the series as well”.

Abid also believes that out-of-form Indian batter Virat Kohli will make a strong comeback in international cricket.

“Ups and downs are part and parcel of the game. Kohli is a great player and I’m sure that he will regain form soon,” he concluded.