Vandalism case: Islamabad court orders Imran Khan to appear in person

“A sessions court of Islamabad on Thursday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to court in a vandalism case registered against him.”

During the hearing, the sessions judge had extended the interim bail of the PTI chairman till July 30 in 10 cases but postponed granting bail in the vandalism case registered at Kohsar Police Station citing the requirement of Imran Khan’s presence.

Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti heard the bail applications of Imran Khan and granted all the requests with the exception of bail in a vandalism case in which he summoned the PTI leader to appear before the court.

The court noted that the new bail application was filed against a first information report (FIR) submitted in Kohsar police station, a new case, which demands the presence of Imran Khan in person.

The judge said he would grant bail only when the suspect appears in person during the case hearing and adjourned the court till July 30 at the request of defense counsel.