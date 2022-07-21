Dua Zehra case: Police present Zaheer before Sindh High Court

Police produced on Thursday Zaheer – the young man who Dua Zehra has claimed to have married of free will – before the Sindh High Court, SAMAA TV reported.

During the hearing, Justice Iqbal kalhoro asked if Dua is being kept at Darul Aman (shelter home).

The lawyer representing Dua Zehra’s father Mehdi Kazmi – the petitioner in the case – said that she is at a shelter home in Lahore.

The court said if the case is being heard in Karachi then she will also have to be brought to Karachi.

There are also shelter homes in Karachi, the justice said.

The court said that there will be no threat to the girl’s life in Karachi to.

Zaheer’s counsel, however, opposed it. The girl can’t be shifted to Karachi, he said.

The court said they are not awarding the girl’s custody to her parents.

The lawyer representing the federal government also supported the decision to move Dua to Karachi.

Zaheer’s lawyer said that four of the bank accounts in the name of his client and brothers have been frozen. Zaheer’s National Identity Card has also been blocked, he added.

The court asked Zaheer’s counsel to submit a separate application to get the bank account unfreeze.

It also reserved the verdict on Mehdi Kazmi’s petition.

Earlier this week, Dua Zehra - who had gone missing from her home in April and was later discovered in Punjab after having allegedly eloped – approached Lahore’s district court, asking to be moved to a shelter home.

In her application, Dua Zehra claimed that she fears for her life as she is getting death threats.

She requested the court to send her to a shelter home.

The accepted her request and ordered the authorities to move her to a shelter home.

‘Dua secured at Darul Aman’

Salman Sufi – head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Committee – said that the Punjab government has secured Dua Zehra at Darul Aman under strict security and protection after a court order.

“Sindh Government has been requested to dispatch a child protection bureau team to take her to her parents,” he said adding that the authorities are tracing Zaheer to arrest him.