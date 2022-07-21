Court sends Dua Zehra to Karachi shelter home as Zaheer produced before SHC

A court has ordered Dua Zehra to be moved to a Karachi shelter home from Lahore after the young love-smitten teenager who had apparently married out of choice, said she is unhappy in her marriage with Zaheer.

The young lady pleaded with the court on Thursday to let her stay in Darul Aman away from her parents as she fears them too.

The court granted her request and noted that there was no legal barrier in bringing her to Karachi for a stay.

Meanwhile, the cops also produced Dua’s husband Zaheer before the Sindh High Court on Thursday.

During the hearing, Justice Iqbal Kalhoro asked if Dua is being kept at Darul Aman (shelter home).

The lawyer representing Dua Zehra’s father Mehdi Kazmi – the petitioner in the case – said that she is at a shelter home in Lahore.

The court said if the case is being heard in Karachi then she too should be kept in Karachi.

The court also noted that there is no threat to the girl’s life in Karachi and therefore she can be kept at a shelter home here.

Zaheer’s counsel, however, tried to oppose the decision in vain.

The court also said they will not award the girl’s custody to her parents in the light of fears she expressed before the judges.

The lawyer representing the federal government has also supported the decision to move Dua to Karachi.

During the hearing, Zaheer’s lawyer told the court that four bank accounts in the name of his client and brothers have been frozen by authorities. “Zaheer’s National Identity Card has also been blocked,” he added.

The court asked Zaheer’s counsel to submit a separate application to unfreeze the bank accounts.

The court also reserved a verdict on Mehdi Kazmi’s petition.

Earlier this week, Dua Zehra - who had gone missing from her home in April and was later discovered in Punjab after having allegedly eloped – approached Lahore’s district court, asking to be moved to a shelter home.

In her application, Dua Zehra claimed that she fears for her life as she is getting death threats.

She requested the court to send her to a shelter home.

The court accepted her request and ordered the authorities to move her to a shelter home.

‘Dua secured at Darul Aman’

Salman Sufi – head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Committee – said that the Punjab government has secured Dua Zehra at Darul Aman under strict security and protection after a court order.

“Sindh Government has been requested to dispatch a child protection bureau team to take her to her parents,” he said adding that the authorities are tracing Zaheer to arrest him.