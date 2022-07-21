Wasim Akram wants ICC to scrap ODI cricket

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram has raised the voice to scrap the One-day international format following a shocking retirement from England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

Stokes, the 2019 World Cup hero, retired from the format after the first ODI between Australia and England.

Akram, who himself had found memories of the 50-over World Cup both as a player and captain, 1992 World Cup, believes after the success of the T20 format ODI is dying.

“I think so. In England, you have full houses. In India, Pakistan especially, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa, one-day cricket you are not going to fill the stadiums,” Wasim Akram told Telegraph.

“They are doing it just for the sake of doing it. After the first 10 overs, it’s just ‘OK, just go a run a ball, get a boundary, four fielders in and you get to 200, 220 in 40 overs’ and then have a go last 10 overs. Another 100. It’s kind of run-of-the-mill.”

In the next ICC Future Tours Programme, the body is expected to include a major global tournament every 12 months.

The former Pakistan captain termed Stokes’ retirement sad.

“Him (Stokes) deciding that he is retiring from one-day cricket is quite sad but I agree with him,” he said. “Even as a commentator … one-day cricket is just a drag now, especially after T20. I can imagine as a player. 50 overs, 50 overs, then you have to pre-game, post-game, the lunch game.

“T20 is kind of easier, four hours the game is over. The leagues all around the world, there is a lot more money - I suppose this is part and parcel of modern cricket. T20 or Test cricket. One-day cricket is kind of dying.”