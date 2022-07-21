Covid updates: Three more die of coronavirus infection in Pakistan
Three more deaths consequent to coronavirus infection were reported across Pakistan during the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Thursday.
With this, the number of total deaths from coronavirus rose to 30,455 across the country.
As many as 21,315 diagnostic tests were conducted during the last 24 hours which reported a slightly heightened positivity ratio of 2.81% compared to 2.78% a day earlier.
Thereby, 599 fresh cases of the virus were confirmed in a day.
Currently, 10,004 active cases of coronavirus exist in the country of which at least 170 patients are under observation in critical care.
As per the data shared by NIH, at least 265 people recovered from the novel coronavirus within the past 24 hours.
Province-wise analysis reveals that Punjab reported the highest number of Covid casualties since the outbreak, 13,585, followed by 8,154 in Sindh and 6,327 in KPK.
The same data set shared by the government outlines that Balochistan witnessed a total of 378 deaths due to the virus.
Covid-19 SOPs
-
Getting tested in case of contact with an infected individual
-
Avoiding overcrowded places
-
Wearing masks in public spaces
-
Maintaining social distance while interacting in an office setting or during prayers
-
Using a hand sanitizer and soap often to steer clear of the virus
-
Finally and most importantly, getting vaccination or booster shots to ensure resistance against the virus