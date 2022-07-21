Covid updates: Three more die of coronavirus infection in Pakistan

Three more deaths consequent to coronavirus infection were reported across Pakistan during the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Thursday.

With this, the number of total deaths from coronavirus rose to 30,455 across the country.

As many as 21,315 diagnostic tests were conducted during the last 24 hours which reported a slightly heightened positivity ratio of 2.81% compared to 2.78% a day earlier.

Thereby, 599 fresh cases of the virus were confirmed in a day.

Currently, 10,004 active cases of coronavirus exist in the country of which at least 170 patients are under observation in critical care.

As per the data shared by NIH, at least 265 people recovered from the novel coronavirus within the past 24 hours.

Province-wise analysis reveals that Punjab reported the highest number of Covid casualties since the outbreak, 13,585, followed by 8,154 in Sindh and 6,327 in KPK.

The same data set shared by the government outlines that Balochistan witnessed a total of 378 deaths due to the virus.

Covid-19 SOPs