Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 9am | 21 July 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9am | 21 July 2022 Jul 21, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 9am | 21 July 2022 Recommended Despite losing some seats, PTI entrenches itself in Punjab vote banks Sri Lanka decide against hosting Asia Cup 2022 Pope in Canada: why his apology for school abuse will be significant Related Stories WATCH: Pakistanis reluctant to believe in rookie female director with their money, says Yasra Rizvi ‘There was no pulse & his body had turned blue’: Heroic couple recall saving child’s life in Naltar For the thrill of life: Daredevil stuntman driving in ‘well of death’ Most Popular Arabian Sea storm just 160km south of Karachi By-elections: PTI gains landslide victory in Punjab Dua ‘secured’ at Darul Amaan as police hunt for Zaheer