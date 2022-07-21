Sindh LG elections delayed, Imran in Lahore, PP-7 recount

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Thursday, July 21, 2022:

LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad delayed

The second phase of the local government elections in 16 districts of Sindh and the NA-245 by-election in Karachi have been delayed till August end.

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) spokesperson said the by-election will now be held on August 21 whereas the LG polls will now be held on August 28.

In a news release late on Wednesday, the ECP said that a high-level meeting was held in the commission, chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, to review arrangements for the upcoming local government and by-polls in Sindh.

Imran Khan to meet PTI, PML-Q MPAs ahead of CM Punjab election

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan reached Lahore on Wednesday ahead of the election for Punjab chief minister scheduled on July 22 to watchdog activities of his lawmakers amid reports of horse-trading.

He will head the joint session of the parliamentary parties of PTI and PML-Q.

All the MPAs have been directed to make sure that they are present at the meeting.

The former premier lambasted PPP co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari. He demanded Zardari should be jailed after labeling him as the architect of the horse-trading.

Govt committee to probe Sadiqabad boat capsizing incident

The death toll in the boat capsizing incident in the Indus River near Sadiqabad on Monday reached 49 on Wednesday while the government has formed a committee to probe into the incident.

A boat carrying more than 100 members of a family returning after attending a wedding overturned in the Indus River near Machka in Punjab on Monday.

The police officials said the victims - part of groom’s wedding procession - were returning to Machka from Kahror Pakka tehsil.

The government has formed an investigation committee to probe into the causes of the incident.

The seven-member inquiry panel, including district police officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan, has been formed under the direction of the Bahawalpur commissioner.

It will submit its report in the next three days.

PIA slashes airfares for international flights

After domestic flights, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has slashed fares by 15% on its flights on international routes following the cut in fuel prices.

Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the PIA has reduced airfares on international routes after domestic routes.

He added that the government was implementing a policy of facilitating the people.

LHC refers recounting issue in PP-7 to ECP

Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday referred the matter of recounting in the PP-7 constituency of Rawalpindi to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after the returning officer (RO) had turned down PTI’s plea on Tuesday night.

Yesterday, the returning officer (RO) rejected PTI’s plea for recounting in PP-7 constituency of Rawalpindi.

The RO in the order said that PTI’s candidate Shabir Awan could not provide substantial evidence of any irregularity throughout the polling process.

In case you missed it

Ask not what your UC chairman can do for you…

You will be voting on August 28, hopefully, for your local government in Karachi. Is there any point, you ask. Fair enough. Who has the time to understand the complicated local government system with its municipalities, committees and corporations? Wasn’t this all a bad dream Musharraf had that became a nightmare for Karachi for twenty years? What’s a yoo-see anyway?

You’ll have to go to the UC chairman if you have had a baby, someone has died, you fell in love and got married, or you fell out of love and got unmarried (divorced). A union committee secretary will have to sign these certificates along with the UC chairman.

Read our exclusive on how Union Committees work and what your UC Chairman can do your here