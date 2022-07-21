Sri Lanka decide against hosting Asia Cup 2022

Amid ongoing political and economic crisis, Sri Lanka has reportedly decided against hosting the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

The Asia Cup is slated to be held in August and September this year before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has informed their decision to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

As per Sri Lankan media, the board stated that they are “not in a position” to organise the Asia Cup cricket tournament in the country due to the current political and economic situation of the country.

Due to the same reason they also postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Moreover, the decision to hold the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hasn’t been finalised yet.

Sri Lanka will reportedly consult the UAE Cricket Board, over the issue.